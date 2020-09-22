The global preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market is expected to grow by USD 2.97 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Preclinical Software for Physiology Data Assessment and Animal Supervision Market 2020-2024

The preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market is driven by the emerging role of bioinformatics tools and software in preclinical research. In addition, the rising digitalization in preclinical research is anticipated to boost the growth of the preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market.

Bioinformatics tools are widely used in various stages of drug development such as secondary research, managing data during clinical trials, and expanding knowledge related to human disease and overall health. These tools are also extensively used during preclinical research for randomization in planning the study design and eliminating glitches. The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV, and others has increased the need for effective therapeutics. This has significantly increased the use of bioinformatics tools and software in preclinical researches. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market.

Major Five Preclinical Software for Physiology Data Assessment and Animal Supervision Companies:

ADInstruments Pty Ltd.

ADInstruments Pty Ltd. operates its business through a unified product segment. The company offers LabChart for Research. This software groups the channel calculations, reports, and plots to gain insights for each application, both in humans and in animals or in vitro.

BIOPAC Systems Inc.

BIOPAC Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Research, Education, and Consumables. The company offers AcqKnowledge which is an interactive, intuitive program that allows instant viewing, measuring, transformation, replay, and analysis of data.

emka TECHNOLOGIES

emka TECHNOLOGIES operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers IOX2 Data Acquisition Analysis Software. This software allows researchers to acquire, analyze, view, and store data generated during an experiment.

ETISENSE SAS

ETISENSE SAS operates its business through a Unified segment. The company offers DECRO-LASA Software. This software gives full control on data processing with a display at every stage of the analysis and capability to export raw data and analyzed parameters.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Ponemah Software, which is used by physiologists, pharmacologists, and toxicologists to confidently collect, accurately analyze, and quickly summarize data acquired from preclinical research.

Preclinical Software for Physiology Data Assessment and Animal Supervision Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Industrial labs and CROs

Academic, government, and research labs

Preclinical Software for Physiology Data Assessment and Animal Supervision Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

