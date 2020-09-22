Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director in Our Miami, FL Office

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Rick A Davidson, located in our Miami, FL office, has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Rick A. Davidson has worked as a financial advisor dealing primarily with high net worth clients for over 35 years. He began his career in the financial services industry with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp. and went on to gain experience working at investment firms such as Credit Suisse Securities, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies LLC. Rick has received multiple awards from past firms as well as being listed on Barron's top financial advisor list multiple years.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Rick to Aegis. His personalized wealth management approach is an excellent value-add to his clients and our culture. We look forward to supporting him and know he will be a strong addition as we continue our growth in the South Florida region."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Rick comes to Aegis with more than three decades of industry experience and has dedicated his career to providing his clients with the highest quality advice and service. I am excited to add another excellence member to our team and look forward to working with Rick as we continue to grow and attract top advisors."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years and maintains a conflict free service platform catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to bring quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA & SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607298/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director-in-Our-Miami-FL-Office