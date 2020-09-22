Maple Leaf Short Duration 2020-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership: Final Prospectus Filed. Books Closing October 14, 2020 for Initial Closing.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Maple Leaf Short Duration 2020-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated September 18, 2020 with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada relating to the initial public offering of units of the Partnership. The books will close on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 12 noon (EST) for its initial closing on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - National Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of National Class Units ("National Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures (as those terms are defined in the Prospectus) across Canada with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in National Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for National Class Limited Partners. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2020 of approximately 100% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Partnership Objectives & Benefits - Québec Class Units

The Partnership is designed to provide holders of Québec Class Units ("Québec Class Limited Partners") with an investment in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares of Resource Companies incurring Eligible Expenditures principally in the Province of Québec with a view to maximizing the tax benefits of an investment in Québec Class Units and achieving capital appreciation and/or income for Québec Class Limited Partners. Québec Class Units are most suitable for investors who reside in the Province Québec or are liable to pay income tax in Québec.

Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2020 of up to approximately 131% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Prospectus.

Liquidity Event

The investment portfolios of both the National and Québec Class Units will be actively managed in such a way as to preserve the ability to undertake a future liquidity event, such as a rollover into a mutual fund corporation.

The Syndicate

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being led by Scotia Capital Inc. and includes National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Richardson GMP Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

A copy of the Prospectus can be obtained from any agent.

Offering Jurisdictions

Each of the Provinces of Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Hugh Cartwright, Chairman

MAPLE LEAF SHORT DURATION FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS

Tel: 1-866-688-5750

Email: info@mapleleaffunds.ca

Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

