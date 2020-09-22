Mercury Medical Announces Raymond L. Mundy as Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing

Medtronic veteran joins the Company in September 2020

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Mercury Medical, a medical device manufacturer focused on airway and respiratory healthcare markets, announces the appointment of Raymond L. Mundy to the newly created position, Executive Vice President - Sales and Marketing. Mr. Mundy will be responsible for the continued sales growth of Mercury's products throughout the United States and the global marketplace.

"We are excited to have Ray join the company at a time when, more than ever, the treatment of respiratory disease demands innovative new products and solutions. Ray is a 17-year veteran in our industry, with a diverse clinical and commercial background bringing a wealth of sales and operations expertise to our Company," said CEO, John Gargaro, MD.

Mr. Mundy joins Mercury from Medtronic plc including companies that were subsequently acquired by the firm, such as Covidien during his tenure. "I am very pleased to be joining Mercury Medical as their new Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. The opportunities that exist both at the company and the markets they serve are tremendous. There has never been a more critical time to ensure access to Mercury's respiratory and airway management technologies," said Mr. Mundy.

Mercury Medical is a global provider of airway and respiratory medical device systems for healthcare providers bringing a legacy of innovation, high quality lower cost solutions, and better patient outcomes. The company distributes its products into 58 countries, into critical care, neonatal, anesthesia, and EMS markets.

