Oakland County business owner Scott Zack of Michigan showcases the Center for Entrepreneurship based at his local university's campus in nearby Ann Arbor.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / From Advanced Entrepreneurship Practicum to Digital Product Design, there's much on offer for aspiring business owners at the University of Michigan's Center for Entrepreneurship. A successful local businessman, Scott Zack Michigan takes a closer look at what's available at the state's oldest university for those wishing to follow in his illustrious footsteps.

"The University of Michigan is home to the Center for Entrepreneurship which, since it was established in 2008, has developed a diverse set of offerings that cater to the needs of its students and faculty," explains Scott Zack Michigan, speaking from his office in Oakland County, around 30 miles north of the university's base in Ann Arbor.

"No matter what an individual's passions, interests, or previous entrepreneurial experiences or ambitions are, the Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan boasts a wealth of specialized opportunities," adds the local business owner.

These, Scott Zack Michigan says, are designed to expose aspiring entrepreneurs to a plethora of new ways of thinking. "If you're an aspiring entrepreneur, the University of Michigan's Center for Entrepreneurship is there to support your unique goals," points out Zack.

For students, the initiative provides educational instruction taught by practicing entrepreneurs, according to Scott Zack Michigan, giving them the skill set required to be successful. "For faculty and researchers, meanwhile," he goes on, "opportunities and funding are offered, to allow them to take their work beyond academia and into the real world."

Partners of the University of Michigan's Center for Entrepreneurship are also catered to, where connections are made between individuals and companies seeking talented students and others for their own programs, Scott Zack Michigan reports.

Current Center for Entrepreneurship courses includes Entrepreneurship Marketing, Digital Product Design, Entrepreneurial E-Commerce, Advanced Entrepreneurship Practicum, and Compensation, Funding, and Ownership, among many others, according to the University of Michigan website.

The University of Michigan is a public research institution founded in 1817. "Originally located in Detroit, it's the state's oldest university, founded, in fact, some two decades before the territory here actually became a state," reveals Scott Zack Michigan.

Before it was known as the University of Michigan, it was, Scott Zack Michigan says, known as the Catholepistemiad, or the University of Michigania. "The university moved from Detroit to Ann Arbor in 1837," he adds, "onto land offered up by the city, and on which the institution could expand as necessary."

In addition to the sprawling University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is also home to the University of Michigan Museum of Art and science-focused attractions including the Museum of Natural History and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

Scott Zack Michigan resides in the nearby Detroit metropolitan area township of West Bloomfield. Outside of his work, Zack's interests and hobbies include entrepreneurship, sports, yoga, and spending time outdoors with his friends and family.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Scott Zack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607333/Scott-Zack-Michigan-Presents-States-Oldest-Universitys-Center-for-Entrepreneurship