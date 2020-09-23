Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 150 Presenting Companies

Day 1: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for Wednesday, September 23, 2020, the first day of its two-day Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation schedule and related links for day two of the virtual event, Thursday, September 24, 2020, will be published shortly after the conclusion of Wednesday's session or can be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events (click Schedule).

Virtual Agenda - Wednesday, September 23rd - All Times EDT Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting 8:30-9:00 LICT Corporation (LICT) **** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Acme United Corporation (ACU) **** The ODP Corporation [Office Depot] (ODP) Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) 9:15-9:45 Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Vishay Precision Group (VPG) **** Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) **** Unifi (UFI) **** 10:00-10:30 AudioCodes (AUDC) Brady Corporation (BRC) **** **** Forrester (FORR) Neenah Inc (NP) Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) 10:45-11:15 A10 Networks (ATEN) CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) ICF (ICFI) **** SWM Intl (SWM) **** 11:30-12:00 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) Winnebago Industries (WGO) Systemax Inc. (SYX) Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Quaker Houghton (KWR) LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) 12:15-12:45 G5 Entertainment AB (GENTF) Titan International, Inc. (TWI) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) BBSI (BBSI) Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) 1:00-1:30 PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) ExOne (XONE) Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Universal Electronics (UEIC) Farmer Mac (AGM) Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) AZZ Inc (AZZ) 1:45-2:15 Onto Innovation (ONTO) **** Dyadic International Inc (DYAI) Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Pitney Bowes (PBI) Heska Corporation (HSKA) Universal Technical Institute (UTI) 2:30-3:00 Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Mistras Group (MG) Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) TrueBlue (TBI) Viad Corp (VVI) Kadant Inc. (KAI) Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 3:15-3:45 Intelligent Systems (INS) CTS Corporation (CTS) Infusystem, Inc. (INFU) FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Resources Connection (RGP) ABM Industries (ABM) Avista Corporation (AVA) 4:00-4:30 QAD (QADA) DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Black Hills Corporation (BKH) The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) 1x1s Only TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) EnPro Industries (NPO) Modine Mfg. Company (MOD) La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Havertys (HVT) Perdoceo Education Corp. (PRDO) Federal Signal (FSS) Insteel Industries (IIIN) **Additional Companies Hosting 1x1s Both Days: EZCORP (EZPW) | Gorman-Rupp (GRC) | Heritage Insurance (HRTG) | Herman Miller (MLHR) | HNI Corp (HNI)**

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

