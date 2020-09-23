The global instrumentation services market size is expected to grow by USD 1.31 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005672/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Instrumentation Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Instrumentation Services Market Analysis Report by End-user (Process industries and Discrete industries) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/instrumentation-services-market-industry-analysis

Instrumentation services market is driven by the rising number of industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications. In addition, the rising number of channel partner relationships are anticipated to boost the growth of the Instrumentation Services Market.

The global industrial internet of things (IIoT) market is growing significantly, owing to factors such as advances in cloud computing and big data analytics, increasing complexity of machines, and innovation in sensor technology to include wireless and smart sensors. The data that connected industrial devices generate is used to monitor, record, analyze, and draw valuable insights for quick decision making. For instance, a computer in raw material warehouses can itself place an order for input materials required in the production process based on its interaction with finished goods warehouse and order book of the marketing team. Thus, such a decision-making process will lead to the elimination of unintentional human error and improve the productivity and performance of manufacturing plants. For IIoT to succeed, instruments such as sensors and valves play a critical role. Increasing adoption of IIoT will lead to the upgrade of various instruments and control systems. Thus, the rising number of IIoT applications will drive the demand for instrumentation services, thereby market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Instrumentation Services Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. has business operations under various segments such as electrification, industrial automation, motion, robotics discrete automation, and corporate and other. The company offers Installation and commissioning, Preventative Services, and Calibration Services

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through various segments such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers crosslab services, dako services, financial solutions, genomics, oligonucleotide api manufacturing, and vacuum product services

Branom Instrument Co.

Branom Instrument Co. offers branom bubbler system, technical service calibration, on-site services, backflow test kits, industrial control panels, and diaphragm annular seals.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG has business operations under four segments: Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Africa/Middle East. The company offers calibration services, commissioning services, maintenance services, training services, and engineering services

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through various segments such as aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers calibration and validation services and Instrumentation services such as personalized service and assistance through the life of the installation

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Instrumentation Services Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Process industries size and forecast 2019-2024

Discrete industries size and forecast 2019-2024

Instrumentation Services Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005672/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/