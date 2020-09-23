The global robotic weeding machines market size is expected to grow by USD 85.96 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotic Weeding Machines Market Analysis Report by Product (Hardware, Software, and Service) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

Robotic weeding machines market is driven by the need for weed control. In addition, the growing popularity of precision agriculture is anticipated to boost the growth of the Robotic Weeding Machines Market.

Over the years, there has been an increase in plant invasions by weeds that can cause severe ecological, agricultural, and health concerns, which lead to economic losses. There has also been an increase in the adoption of techniques that can reduce the dependence on agrichemicals and protect beneficial weeds such as the ambrosia artemisiifolia, an important weed found in crops such as sunflower, maize, sugarbeet, and soybean. Apart from getting rid of weeds, the emergence of robotic weeding systems can also ensure that physical work is reduced, and considerable time is saved. It is expected that agricultural activity will increase on a global level during the forecast period, driving players in the agricultural community to invest in automation and robotics to improve productivity and efficiency. Thus, the need to control weeds will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Robotic Weeding Machines Companies:

CARRE SAS

CARRE SAS has business operations under various segments such as deep soil, surface soil, drilling fertilisation, compacting rollers, and crop management. The company offers ANATIS, a connected robot that assists the farmer in attaining complete autonomy over the maintenance of the crops by helping in tasks such as hoeing and decision-making.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates its business through three segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The company offers See Spray, a robot which is suitable for cotton weeding. It is equipped with the technology to intelligently and instantaneously differentiate between plants and weeds.

ecoRobotix Ltd.

ecoRobotix Ltd. offers robots such as AVO a weeding robot and ARA a scouting robot both of which are used for agricultural practices. The AVO, an autonomus robot is equipped with solar panel and cutting-edge machine learning technology to perform weeding operations in plane fields and row crops.

Energreen srl

Energreen srl has business operations under three segments: remote controlled machines, ILF self-propelled machines, and professional equipment. The company offers RoboZERO, a remote controlled weeding machine for weeding and mowing functions.

F. Poulsen Engineering ApS

F. Poulsen Engineering ApS operates its business through four segments: robovatar, field vision system, steering systems, and spare parts. The company offers ROBOVATOR a vision-based hoeing machine that helps in controlling weeds in a row of crops for plant sizes ranging from 2 cm to 30 cm.

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Hardware size and forecast 2019-2024

Software size and forecast 2019-2024

Service size and forecast 2019-2024

Robotic Weeding Machines Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

