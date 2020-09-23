The global super fruit juices market size is expected to grow by USD 5.69 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Super Fruit Juices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Super Fruit Juices Market Analysis Report by Product (100%, 0%-24%, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/super-fruit-juices-market-industry-analysis

Super fruit juices market is driven by the increasing popularity of organic super fruit juices. In addition, the emergence of new super fruits is anticipated to boost the growth of the Super Fruit Juices Market.

The popularity of organic packaged beverages is increasing as consumers are beginning to value beverages that are healthy, natural, and safe to consume. Consumers trust and perceive organic juices as healthy as most of these juices are certified by government agencies that verify the origin and quality of the fruits used in the preparation of these juices. Organic juices are becoming increasingly popular, especially in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, as the consumers in these regions are more aware that organic juices offer superior properties such as being rich in minerals, antioxidants and thus safer and more beneficial. To meet the growing demand, many vendors are launching organic super fruit juices in the market.

Major Five Super Fruit Juices Companies:

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. has business operations under four segments: alcohol beverages, soft drinks, food, and overseas. The company offers juices under the brands Spring Valley, Charlies, and Pop Tops.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. operates its business through two segments: meals and beverages, and snacks. The company offers pomegranate blueberry and strawberry cucumber juices under the V8 category.

Citrus World Inc.

Citrus World Inc. offers a portfolio of products and juices through its brands Donald Duck, Arizona, Florida's Natural, Bluebird, and BigTex among others. The company's key offerings include Florida's Natural, Florida's Natural Select, Growers Pride, and Coral Reef juice.

Eckes-Granini Group GmbH

Eckes-Granini Group GmbH offers an extensive range of fruit juices and fruit beverages through its brands granini, hohes C, Joker, Marli, Bramhults, YO, Elmenhorster, Pago, Rynkeby, and God Morgon among others. The company offers fruit juices under granini, hohes C, and pago.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has business operations under four segments: beverage concentrates, packaged beverages, Latin America beverages, and coffee systems. The company offers prune juice under the super fruit juices category.

Super Fruit Juices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

100% size and forecast 2019-2024

0%-24% size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Super Fruit Juices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

