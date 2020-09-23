The conditional access system (CAS) market is expected to grow by USD 751.81 million during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 5%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Increased Adoption of Satellite TV

The CAS market is driven by the increased adoption of satellite TV. The emergence of low-cost satellite TV packages and the mandatory digitization regulations in recent years have led to a significant increase in the adoption of satellite TV. The increasing usage of satellite TV has significantly increased revenue from pay-TV. Hence, the increase in the number of pay-TV subscribers is propelling the growth of the in-house entertainment market, which in turn, is expected to fuel CAS market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the penetration of DCAS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Penetration Of DCAS

The increasing penetration of cloud services in the TV network industry is making CAS more dynamic in terms of features and capabilities. The market has recently witnessed the emergence of DCAS, a downloadable version of CAS, which permits a dynamic security solution for the data content on the TV operators' network. DCAS is increasingly being preferred over cable card, as it is a less expensive alternative. Thus, these advantages of DCAS are increasing its popularity, which will fuel the growth of the CAS market size during the forecast period.

"Growing ambiguity pertaining to regulations on satellite broadcasting, and the emergence of multi-screen TVs will further boost the CAS market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the conditional access system (CAS) market by type (smartcard-based CAS and cardless CAS), application (television broadcasting services, internet services, and digital radio services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The smartcard-based CAS segment led the market in 2019. Smartcard-based CAS has the highest penetration in the global CAS market. Smartcards are used in the conditional access module (CAM) for accessing digital broadcast content. The CAM is inserted into the common interface slot of the TV along with the smartcard, which enables the subscriber to access the subscribed TV content. CAS performs the task of transmitting the message to the STB so that the signal can be encrypted or decrypted as per the instruction received.

The APAC region led the conditional access system (CAS) market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high TV subscriber base and government policies that mandate the digitization of TV broadcasting content.

