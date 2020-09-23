Anzeige
23.09.2020
Sonography Canada Urges the Federal and Provincial Governments to Recognize Sonographers' Role on the Frontlines

* MEDIA ADVISORY*

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 /

WHAT:

Sonography Canada is launching a campaign, Sonographers Save Lives, calling on the federal and provincial governments to recognize Sonographers across Canada and their role on the healthcare frontlines

WHO:

Susan Clarke, Executive Director, Sonography Canada

Tara Chegwin, Manager, Professional Practice, Sonography Canada

WHERE:

Virtual Press Conference via Zoom (media are required to pre-register for the virtual press conference here):

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Aodo4W0iT7yI0bWsC5g7Xg

WHEN:

Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:30am

For more information on Sonography Canada, visit www.sonographycanada.ca

For more information or to schedule an interview contact:

Madison Simmons, Impact Public Affairs

madison@impactcanada.com | (905)-601-0560

French contact:

Natalie Wright, Communications Advisor, Sonography Canada

communications@sonographycanada.ca | (613)-838-8807

SOURCE: Sonography Canada



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607353/Sonography-Canada-Urges-the-Federal-and-Provincial-Governments-to-Recognize-Sonographers-Role-on-the-Frontlines

