The global fabric conditioner market size is expected to grow by USD 3.58 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fabric Conditioner Market Analysis Report by Product (RCFS and Dryer sheets) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/fabric-conditioner-market-industry-analysis

Fabric conditioner market is driven by the growing popularity of concentrated fabric conditioners. In addition, the high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners is anticipated to boost the growth of the Fabric Conditioner Market.

Fabric conditioner market is driven by the growing popularity of concentrated fabric conditioners. Concentrated fabric conditioners are formulas that have a thicker consistency and are less diluted than traditional fabric conditioners. These concentrated formulas can serve the purpose of their traditional counterparts more efficiently with lesser quantity. The consumer can dilute the product according to their choice. This means that the same end-product at a consumer level requires much less packaging and lower amounts of water during the manufacturing process. Also, as concentrated fabric conditioners take up less space per unit, they can be transported in greater quantities, which reduces fuel consumption and transportation costs. Hence, vendors are able to save time and money when manufacturing concentrated fabric conditioners. Such factors will drive the demand for fabric conditioners during the forecast period.

Major Five Fabric Conditioner Companies:

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. has business operations under various segments such as consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products division. The company offers Arm Hammer Fresh'n Soft Fabric Softener Sheets and Perfume Dye Free fabric softener sheets.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. operates its business through two segments: oral, personal and home care; and pet nutrition. The company offers fabric conditioner through its brands Cuddly and Fluffy among others.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA has business operations under four segments: adhesives for consumers, craftmen and building; industrial adhesives, beauty care; and laundry home care. The company offers fabric conditioner through its product lines Persil and Bref among others.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through various segments such as cosmetics business, skin care and hair care business, human health care business, fabric and home care business, and chemical business. The company offers fabric conditioner through its product line TETRANYL.

LG Household Health Care Ltd.

LG Household Health Care Ltd. has business operations under three segments: beauty, home and personal care, and refreshment. The company offers a line of products such as Perfume concentrated Laundry detergent and Perfume concentrated Fabric conditioner refreshing among others.

Fabric Conditioner Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

RCFS size and forecast 2019-2024

Dryer sheets size and forecast 2019-2024

Fabric Conditioner Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

