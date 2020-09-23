The global sperm bank market size is expected to grow by USD 770.84 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sperm Bank Market Analysis Report by Service (Semen analysis, Sperm storage, and Genetic consultation) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/sperm-bank-market-industry-analysis

Sperm bank market is driven by the rising number of sperm donors. In addition, the rising number of single parents and same sex couples is anticipated to boost the growth of the Sperm Bank Market.

There has been a significant rise in the number of sperm donors in the recent past. The amount paid to donors is attracting more donors each year. For instance, in the US, the number of non-patient donors is increasing every year since 2006, with the donors been paid $35-$50 per specimen. Some fertility clinics have also started using their own banks. This is increasing the awareness about the procedure among individuals as these establishments encourage the storing of semen samples at these banks for future use. Thus, the number of sperm donors is increasing, which will drive the market growth.

Major Five Sperm Bank Companies:

Androcryos

Androcryos operates through a single business segment that focuses on cryogenic depository secure storage of human biological material associated with fertility treatment. The company offers sperm bank services such as sperm storage and artificial insemination services.

Cryos International-Denmark ApS

Cryos International-Denmark ApS provides services such as sperm storage and supplies frozen donor sperm and eggs globally. The company offers sperm bank services such as sperm storage, sperm analysis service and consultations services

European Sperm Bank ApS

European Sperm Bank ApS focuses on the business of cryopreservation of human cells and tissues, and offers services such as sperm storage, sperm donors, photo matching services, screening of genes, etc. The company offers sperm bank and associated services such as cryogenic sperm storage assistance in sperm donotions, photo matching services, screening of genes etc.

Fairfax Cryobank Inc.

Fairfax Cryobank Inc. focuses on cryogenic depository secure storage of human biological material associated with fertility treatment, and offers services such as sperm storage, embryo storage, oocyte storage, and genetic services. The company offers sperm bank services such as sperm storage and sperm analysis service.

Indian Spermtech

Indian Spermtech is a pure-play sperm banking services company that focuses on providing services such as semen banking, sperm morphology examination, semen analysis, retrograde ejaculation, sperm vitality, sperm survival test, etc. The company provides sperm bank services such as semen storage, sperm analysis, retrograde ejaculation, etc.

Sperm Bank Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Semen analysis size and forecast 2019-2024

Sperm storage size and forecast 2019-2024

Genetic consultation size and forecast 2019-2024

Sperm Bank Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

