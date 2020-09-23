Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Announces the Appointment of Tom Stepien to its Board of Directors, Andrea Zaradic as Vice President, Operations, and Thomas Glück as Chief Technology Officer

Tom Stepien, CEO & Co-founder of Primus Power, appointed to EMN's Board of Directors



Andrea Zaradic promoted to Vice President, Operations

Thomas Glück appointed Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V/ASX: EMN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a comprehensive search process, Mr. Tom Stepien has been appointed as a director of the Company, that Ms. Andrea Zaradic P.Eng., has joined the Company as Vice President, Operations, and that Dr. Thomas Glück has been appointed EMN's Chief Technology Officer. All appointments are effective September 22, 2020.



Tom Stepien has over 30 years of global high technology management, operations and engineering experience at small and large companies. He is currently CEO of Primus Power, a battery energy storage company headquartered in California's Silicon Valley. Prior to co-founding Primus, he was a Vice President at semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials. Tom earned a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a co-inventor on numerous patents, and a frequent speaker at energy conferences. He brings an international perspective, having led diverse teams in several countries.

Mr. John Webster, Interim Chairman of EMN, stated:

"We are very pleased to have been able to attract an executive of Tom's calibre to our Board. His depth of knowledge and his network in the energy storageindustry fit well with our growth plans. His experience will be invaluable as we prepare the Chvaletice Manganese Project for commercial development and financing, complete its feasibilitystudy and make a final investment decision.We feel strongly that Tom's proven leadership abilities and impressive technical and entrepreneurial experience are ideally suited to work with our Board as we strive to create value for our shareholders."

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Stepien, he has been granted stock options to purchase 500,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of C$0.125 per common share. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

Andrea Zaradic has been working for EMN since April 2019 as a Project Director, responsible for the Chvaletice Manganese Project's feasibility study and other special projects. She has over 30 years of experience in corporate, project and business development in the mining and renewable energy industries. She has worked throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. Some of previous senior roles include: CEO of Northair Silver, until its merger with Kootenay Silver; VP Operations and Development for Magma Energy Corp. a geothermal energy producer, until its merger of Magma and Plutonic to form Alterra Power Corp.; Construction and Senior Process Operations Engineer for BHP Billiton, where she was a lead engineer in the successful development of the Ekati diamond mine; and Manager of Infrastructure Development for Canico Resource Corp. on the Onca Puma nickel project in Brazil. She currently serves on the boards of Kootenay Silver and Reservoir Capital. Andrea holds a M.A.Sc. degree in mechanical engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Engineer in the provinces of BC and Ontario.

Dr. Thomas Glück, who has been EMN's Vice Present, Project Development, since January 2018, and a manganese processing consultant to the company since 2016, has been appointed as the Company's Chief Technology Officer. Dr Glück is a chemical engineer with over 30 years of in-depth experience in the design, development and operation of high-purity manganese processing plants. He has played a key role in the evaluation, planning and design of the process flowsheet of the Chvaletice Manganese Project.

Mr. Marco Romero, President and CEO of EMN, commented:

"We are delightedto promoteAndrea Zaradic to the key senior management position of Vice President, Operations. Her strong technical, leadership and project management skills have been clearly in evidence since she joined our team in early 2019. She is perfectly suited for this role as we enter the exciting and demanding next phase of the Chvaletice Manganese Project development."

"We are also very pleased that Thomas Glück has assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer. He has been a valuable member of our team for four years and will now focus his attention on thetechnological aspects that are critical to the success of the project. He will support our team to achieve excellence in its mission to competitively produce exceptional quality manganese products, made in the most sustainable manner."

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian resource developer, whose principal focus is advancing the evaluation and development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Contact: Marco A. Romero Fausto Taddei President & CEO Vice President Corp. Development & Corp. Secretary +604-681-1010 ext. 101 +604-681-1010 ext. 105

E-mail: info@mn25.caWebsite:www.mn25.ca

Company address: 1500 - 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 4H8

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the Project to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking information or statements relate to future events or future performance about the Company and its business and operations, which include, among other things, statements with respect to the continued development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks Notice" and elsewhere in the Company's MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2019 and its most recent Annual Information Form.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.