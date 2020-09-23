Casein Market to Record Steady CAGR of 5.8% During 2020-2030, Says Future Market Insights in New Study

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) in its recent study indicates that the global casein market will be reflecting a CAGR of 5.8% throughout 2020-2030. Extensive use of casein in several applications across both non-food and food sectors is encouraging sales and will propel growth throughout the assessment period.

The report further states that the COVID-19 pandemic has exhibited a significant downturn in the consumption of caseins, as a result of decreasing industrial-grade operations across significant industries. The demand has endured all over the healthcare, beverage, and food sectors since they are held as essential services. FMI indicates a moderate retrieval during 2021-2022.

"Rising demand for nutrition boosting foods and clean label products is prompting vendors to launch organic casein products, generating substantial revenue pools over the assessment period.", says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

In terms of derivatives, sodium caseinate accounts for over 50% of the overall market share amid 2020-2030.

Based on end-use, the consumption of ready-to-eat foods is witnessing high ground for expansion.

Based on function types, heat stabilizing agents will be lucrative category amid others during the forecast period

Casein Market - Key Trends

Extensive use of casein in film coatings for tablets and capsules, protein-based drugs, hydrogels, and nanoformulations has emerged a growing trend, will drive the market.

Retroviral agents presence in casein boosts its implementation to treat diseases such as HIV/AIDS across the pharmaceutical sector

The growing adoption of the A2 beta-casein milk type encourages market growth as it is organic and is free of antibiotics, GMOs, and other chemicals.

Casein Market - Regional Analysis

North America will record impressive growth accounting for 20.7% of market share due to several end-use applications.

will record impressive growth accounting for 20.7% of market share due to several end-use applications. The presence of key market players such as Burt Lewis ingredients, Groupe Lactalis, and Arla Foods Ingredients Group, will make Europe dominant among other regions.

ingredients, Groupe Lactalis, and Arla Foods Ingredients Group, will make dominant among other regions. South Asia will record notable growth as Asia is the major contributor to the global milk production. The region is witnessing the growing application of casein in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Casein Market - Competitive Landscape

The global casein market competition is limited due to high product variety and quality. Introducing innovative products at reasonable costs is at the cornerstone of key players. Case in point

Arla Foods launched MicelPure, its first organic ingredient in order to address the escalating need for natural protein ingredients. The product has 87% native protein appropriate for functional ingredient-based health foods. Moreover, it carries lactose content & reduced fat, as well as is heat-stable.

ZERLAC launched for the functional food market its range of lactose-free high protein dairy ingredients.

Key companies identified in the global casein market are Fonterra Co-operative Group, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V. (DFE Pharma), Hoogwegt Groep B.V., AMCO Proteins, Burt Lewis Ingredients, Glanbia, Plc, Charotar Casein Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, The Milky Whey, Inc., Groupe Lactalis, Milk Specialties and Global Idaho Milk Products, Inc.

Valuable Insights into the Casein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global casein market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the casein market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Food & Beverage Landscape

Coconut Water Market: The Coconut Water Market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

Lactose Market: FMI's compelling study on the lactose market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Lupin Protein Market: The lupin protein market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

