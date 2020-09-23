Genor Biopharma Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK

Focusing on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune drugs with the mission of benefiting patients in China and gradually patients globally

HONG KONG, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited ("Genor Biopharma" or the "Company"; stock code: 6998.HK), a commercial-ready biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune drugs, announced the proposed listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") today.

Genor Biopharma plans to offer an aggregate of 119,881,000 Offer Shares under the Global Offering (subject to the Over-allotment Option), consisting of 107,892,000 International Placing Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option and adjustment) and 11,989,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to adjustment), at a price range between HK$20.30 and HK$24.00 per Offer Share.

The public offering will open at 9:00 a.m. on 23 September 2020 and close at 12:00 noon on 28 September 2020 in Hong Kong. Dealings in shares on SEHK are expected to commence on 7 October 2020, with the stock code 6998 in board lots of 500 shares each.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering), J.P. Morgan Securities plc (in relation to the International Offering), Jefferies Hong Kong Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, China Renaissance Securities, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Macquarie Capital Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers; Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited and US Tiger Securities Inc. are the Joint Lead Managers.

Dr. ZHOU Joe Xin Hua, Executive Director, President and Chief Scientist of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited, said, "The mission of Genor Biopharma is to become a biopharmaceutical engine in discovery, research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics initially for patients in China and gradually for patients globally. Since our inception in 2007, we have strategically focused on major therapeutic areas with substantial unmet medical needs in oncology, autoimmune and other chronic diseases. We currently have 17 clinical trials ongoing in Asia, with one new drug application (NDA) filed under priority review with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) while two NDAs expected to be filed with the NMPA and four investigational new drug applications (INDs) to be filed with the NMPA and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the next 12 to 18 months. Looking forward, we will rapidly advance our late-stage drug assets towards commercialization, continue developing our early-stage innovative drug pipeline, continue executing immune-oncology combination strategy focusing on the Cancer Immunity Cycle, further explore collaboration opportunities to complement our portfolio management strategy, constantly upgrade our manufacturing facilities to support our upcoming and expanding pipeline and continue strengthening our commercialization capabilities. We believe that through the above strategies, we can achieve the Company's mission and bring maximum returns to the Company's shareholders."