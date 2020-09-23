The two energy giants have announced plans to pivot away from fossil fuel assets as they expand their renewable footprints.From pv magazine USA Motivated by market signals, General Electric (GE) and Royal Dutch Shell are readying plans to pivot away from fossil fuel generating assets as they expand their respective footprints in renewables. Earlier this week, when announcing that it is exiting the new-build coal power market, GE said that going forward it will focus on power generation businesses that have "attractive economics and a growth trajectory." For GE, the focus will be on wind. Royal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...