Mittwoch, 23.09.2020
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
23.09.20
08:04 Uhr
19,065 Euro
-0,100
-0,52 %
23.09.2020 | 08:28
AGM 2021: Election Committee of Castellum AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Castellum AB's Annual General Meeting held on March 19, 2020, it was resolved that the Election Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 should consist of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member appointed by each of the four largest ownership registered or otherwise known shareholders, as per the last trading day of August 2020. If such a shareholder should not wish to appoint a member, the fifth largest shareholder should be consulted, and so on.

Castellum's Chairman of the Board has contacted the largest shareholders, and the Election Committee now consists of:

  • Patrik Essehorn, appointed by Rutger Arnhult through companies
  • Vincent Fokke, appointed by Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP
  • Johannes Wingborg, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fonder
  • Christina Tillman, appointed by Corem Property Group
  • Charlotte Strömberg, the Chairman of the Board

In total, the Election Committee represents 26.4% of the total number of shares and votes in the company. The Election Committee will appoint a Chairman among its members.

The Election Committee's task for the Annual General Meeting 2021 is to propose a Chairman for the Annual General Meeting, the number of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as auditor. The Election Committee will also propose remuneration to members of the Board of Directors and the auditor. Finally, the Election Committee will propose principles for appointing the Election Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022.

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the Election Committee by December 7, 2020, at the latest, to Castellum AB, Att: Charlotte Strömberg, Box 2269, 403 14 Gothenburg, or by e-mail to charlotte.stromberg@castellum.se.

The Election Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the Annual General Meeting 2021 and on the company's website. The Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB will be held on
March 25, 2021.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, phone +46 702-77 04 03.

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in Sweden with a property value of SEK 97 billion. We are located in 17 growth regions in Sweden, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. 250,000 people go to work every day in our properties. We develop flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.3 million square metres. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/agm-2021--election-committee-of-castellum-ab,c3200880

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3200880/1309419.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
