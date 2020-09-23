CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.09.2020;Das Instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2020

The instrument 2FZ SE0008348072 ALELION ENERG SYST AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2020

