CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.09.2020;Das Instrument 3H8B CA0215503065 ALTO VENTURES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.09.2020

The instrument 3H8B CA0215503065 ALTO VENTURES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.09.2020

