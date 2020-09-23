DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG

Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.09.2020 / 08:36

Geneststraße 5

10829 Berlin

Deutschland



Notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act



22nd September 2020



Dear Sirs,



Referring to the voting rights notification dated 16/09/2020 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Epigenomics AG, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):



1. The acquisition of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Epigenomics AG did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.



2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in Epigenomics AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.



3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of Epigenomics AG.



4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of Epigenomics AG, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



