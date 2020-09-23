DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG
Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Deutschland
Notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act
22nd September 2020
Dear Sirs,
Referring to the voting rights notification dated 16/09/2020 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Epigenomics AG, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):
1. The acquisition of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Epigenomics AG did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in Epigenomics AG, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of Epigenomics AG.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of Epigenomics AG, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
5. The acquisition of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Epigenomics AG resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The acquisition was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
