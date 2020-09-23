New patents approved for ColdZyme in Japan and Russia

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese Patent Office announced that it had granted Enzymatica's patent (6718375) for the cod enzyme which is one of the key components in Enzymatica's ColdZyme cold spray. The patent includes use of the cod enzyme for treatment and prevention of microbial infections in individuals with immunodeficiency. The patent is valid until 2035. In addition, the Patent Office of the Russian Federation approved a patent in which cod enzymes (trypsin and chymotrypsin) are covered in combination with antibiotics for treatment of streptococcal biofilm in the upper and lower respiratory tract. The patent (2725800) is valid until 2036.

The patent in Japan covers treatment and prevention of microbial infections with ColdZyme in patients with immunodeficiency. Enzymatica has previously conducted a study in which treatment with ColdZyme in a 12-year old boy with primary immunodeficiency showed good results. The patent application is based in part on the results of treatment with ColdZyme, demonstrating a pronounced reduction in the number of infections and symptoms of infection, as well as a sharp reduction in sickness absence during the 15-month treatment period compared with an earlier period of 21 months without treatment. The results of the study were published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports, 20161.

The Patent Office of the Russian Federation approved a patent in which cod enzymes (trypsin and chymotrypsin) are covered in combination therapy with antibiotics to treat bacterial biofilm (Streptococcus mitis and/or Streptococcuspneumoniae) in the upper and lower respiratory tract. The antibiotic in combination therapy may consist of broad-spectrum antibiotics such as tetracycline, cefotaxime, vancomycin, erythromycin or oxacillin.

"We are pleased that Japan and Russia have granted patent approval. The patents enable us to focus on new indications for ColdZyme moving forward, such as upper respiratory tract infections or as part of combination therapy for biofilm, but which would first require additional clinical trials," says Claus Egstrand, Chief Operating Officer för Enzymatica.

1. Clarsund M, Blom U, Gardulf A. Evaluation of ColdZyme Mouth Spray on prevention of upper respiratory tract infections in a boy with primary immunodeficiency: a case report. Journal of Medical Case Reports. 2016 Oct 31;10(1):302.

