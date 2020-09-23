23.09.2020 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: European Lithium (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) EUROPEAN LITHIUM WINS LANDMARK BALLOT VICTORY OVER STRATEGIC TENEMENT IN NORTH WEST WA AND OFFERS SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Highlights EUR secures E47/4144 in ballot under the WA Mining Act held on 18 September 2020. The ballot was contested by 13 other applicants in addition to EUR; Subject to Ministerial approval, upon grant E47/4144 to be 100% legally owned by EUR, and 50% beneficially held by EUR and 50% for a third party; ...

