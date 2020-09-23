Company marks next step in commitment to sustainable innovation by joining global organization focused on enabling digital sustainability on the occasion of Climate Week 2020

Dassault Systèmes and other GeSI partners will use collective knowledge and experience to identify opportunities and develop effective solutions in critical areas

Since 2012, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been helping industry to understand and experience the impacts of their innovations on people and the environment

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced it has joined the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), a global organization focused on enabling digital sustainability. Becoming a member of GeSI means that Dassault Systèmes is adding its name to a growing number of major information, communication, and technology (ICT) companies and organizations from around the world that are seeking to enable social and environmental sustainability through technology.

"An innovation can't be sustainable if its impacts on the environment and on people haven't been thought through. Modeling these impacts in virtual universes can dramatically accelerate a more sustainable future and our collective ability to deliver on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," said Alice Steenland, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dassault Systèmes. "We are a purpose-driven company with the ambition to be the catalyst and enabler of a sustainable world, working constantly to improve people's lives by addressing major sustainability challenges with our customers. We look forward to driving solutions in collaboration with other sustainability leaders as a part of GeSI."

Luis Neves, Managing Director and CEO of GeSI, said that the organization welcomes a member like Dassault Systèmes with its vast experience in 3D digital technology.

"GeSI's mission is to help create a smarter, more sustainable world with digital solutions at its core," Neves said. "We are thrilled to have a company like Dassault Systèmes, a leader in its industry sector, join us as a Member. Their engagement reinforces GeSI's work to harness innovative digital solutions as a force for good as we commit to the 2030 Agenda. We look forward to a long partnership with Dassault Systèmes."

Through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and digital applications, Dassault Systèmes provides business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. Recognizing that sustainability is the primary driver of innovation in all sectors of the economy and progress in all domains of society, Dassault Systèmes is focused on helping its customers achieve sustainable growth, on creating a better world for people, and on empowering the workforce of the future.

GeSI is a globally recognized thought leader, partner of choice and proactive driver of the ICT sustainability agenda as measured by the development and use of its tools, broad member base and contributions to relevant policies. Its vision is to create a sustainable world through responsible, ICT-enabled transformation. Its members and partners use their collective knowledge and experience to identify opportunities and develop effective solutions in a number of critical areas including: climate change, energy/resource efficiency, e-waste management, responsible supply chain practices, labor rights and public policy.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

