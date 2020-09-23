Boyden increases footprint in EMEA for clients needing robust leadership in challenging times

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, today announced its expansion into Greece and Cyprus, led by new Managing Partner Anny S. Chatzikonstantinou.

Anny Chatzikonstantinou has an executive career spanning 20 years in senior roles with companies such as Diageo, Hasbro, SingularLogic and Unilever, followed by 10 years in consulting. She will be joined by partners Michalis Moraitis, Simi Farrou and Fani Mamalaki, with expertise respectively in strategic IT, Consumer Retail and Human Resources. Leveraging their experience in digital transformation, restructuring and turnarounds, Boyden Greece and Cyprus will support local and international clients in strategic growth.

Trina Gordon, President and CEO of Boyden commented, "We know these are challenging times for people in Greece and Cyprus and Boyden does not shy away from countries experiencing adversity. Greece has attracted significant foreign investment in recent years. The full array of Boyden's global capabilities is at Anny's disposal to help her clients maintain momentum in a complex environment."

"We are very pleased to be joining Boyden at a time when businesses in Greece and Cyprus need a distinct and collaborative approach to finding the right leadership," said Anny Chatzikonstantinou. "Business leaders face a number of challenges today. We believe that blending our local insight and professional networks with Boyden's collaborative culture and digital acumen will be an important step change for our clients."

Boyden Greece and Cyprus six-person team provides executive search to global corporations, local business owners and HR leaders in Greece and Cyprus. They will work cross-border with Boyden's offices across EMEA, Asia Pacific and the Americas. Team members join Boyden's Global Practices in Consumer Retail, Industrial, Technology, Financial Services, CEO Board Services, Human Resources and Private Equity.

