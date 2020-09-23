The MISSION's H120 results were as indicated at the trading update, with headline pre-tax loss of £2.2m. H220 looks stronger, with new clients and new business and the continuing benefit of a broad agency portfolio across verticals. It is adding central resource to service group agencies efficiently, setting up a digital production studio and using recently acquired Innovationbubble for behavioural consultancy. Careful cash management reduced net debt to £0.9m at end June, with annualised cost savings of £0.7m targeted. Our unchanged PBT and EPS forecasts leave the shares trading below peers.

