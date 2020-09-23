ayfie Group AS: ayfie Announces Compatibility With RelativityOne at Relativity Fest

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / ?????Leading provider of search and text analytics solutions, ayfie (OSL:AYFIE-ME) is very excited to announce the support of its next-generation linguistic-based platform for RelativityOne during Relativity Fest this year. Since the launch of RelativityOne, ayfie's customers and partners have asked to not only be compatible with Relativity Server, but also RelativityOne.

?RelativityOne is a secure and easy-to-run cloud e-discovery platform that can be scaled or extended to meet the needs of any litigation or investigation. Integrations and products from partners like ayfie are found in the Relativity App Hub, where users can pick and choose solutions to solved data challenges in e-discovery or beyond.

"The compatibility with RelativityOne is a huge advantage, not just for us, but more so for our customers. The increasing demands of our customers' clients to move data into the cloud to benefit from certifications, data security and hardware management, can now be answered with ayfie's full set of features," said Johannes Stiehler, ayfie's CEO. "Any workflows related to personally identifiable information (PII), such as Data Subject Access Requests or Data Breach Notifications, can efficiently and securely be processed within RelativityOne."

?ayfie combines linguistic knowledge and modern artificial intelligence to power high-quality interpretations of unstructured data. With a clear focus on detecting PII and other sensitive data across multiple languages, ayfie offers a unique framework to comply with ever-growing privacy regulations - now seamlessly integrated with RelativityOne's new Aero UI.

"We are happy to announce the launch of our solution within RelativityOne during this year's virtual Relativity Fest. Especially the expansion of RelativityOne into additional countries in Europe offers very exciting opportunities," added Stiehler.

As mentioned above, ayfie is participating in the 11th annual Relativity Fest, a free virtual event taking place from Sept. 21-23, 2020.

About ayfie - ayfie (ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its products combine artificial intelligence with deep expertise in linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science to extract meaning from text. Professionals across all industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently detect personally identifiable information, reveal critical insights, conduct smart searches and power security practice workflows.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, UK, Germany and Sweden.

