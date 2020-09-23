Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

23.09.2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Berlin Hyp AG / ISIN: DE000BHY0GX9



Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated August, 25th 2020, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Oliver Franke; telephone: +49 711 127 28338) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Berlin Hyp AG (A+ by Fitch, Aa2 by Moodys) Guarantor (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: € 500.000.000 Description: 0,01 per cent due September 2030, Green Mortgage Covered Bond (the "Notes"), Regulated Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange Stabilisation Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Offer price: 101.329%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.