Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

23.09.2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau /ISIN DE000A289RK2



Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated August, 27th 2020, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Eugen Eichwald; telephone: +49 711 127 28238) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope) Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: € 3.000.000.000 Description: 0% 17 September-2030 EUR BMK, RegS, Bearer, Off the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market Stabilising Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, TD Securities Offer price: 102,349

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.