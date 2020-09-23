Chinese solar manufacturer Dehui is planning mass production of 12-busbar bifacial panels based on 182mm wafers from next year. Dehui's current, 166mm-wafer modules offer conversion efficiencies of 21.6-22.5%.Chinese solar module manufacturer Dehui is planning to increase the production capacity of its Vietnamese factory to 3 GW. The company currently has annual module manufacturing capacity of 2.25 GW - and 1.5 GW for cells - at its sole production site, at the Dai Dong-Hoan Son Industrial Park, in Vietnam's Bac Ninh province. "The cell capacity is expected to be raised to 2 GW by April 2022 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...