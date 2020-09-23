Helsinn Healthcare S.A.: Helsinn supports the PhD program 2020-2021 of the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) of the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences at the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI)

Helsinn supports the PhD program 2020-2021 of the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) of the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences at the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI)

Lugano, Switzerland, 23 September, 2020 - Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care and rare disease products, is pleased to announce that it will support the International PhD Program in Cancer Biology and Oncology dedicated to students enrolled in the doctoral school at the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI) - Faculty of Biomedical Sciences, working at the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) in Bellinzona.

The Lecture Series program, which consists of 10 seminars throughout the year 2020-2021 and involves internationally recognized speakers in the field of oncology, will start on September 25th, 2020. The full program is available at this link: http://ior.iosi.ch/site/?page_id=1285

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO commented:"The canton of Ticino is becoming an increasingly important hub for medical research, and specifically for oncology. I was very impressed by the Lecture Series program organized by the IOR to support doctoral students, and by the quality of the academic staff. Finding new ways to improve patients' quality of life remains a key mission for Helsinn, and we are pleased to support IOR in this highly scientific program for future researchers in oncology".

Franco Cavalli, President of the Foundation for the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) commented: "The seminar program is a key element of our International PhD Program in Cancer Biology and Oncology. The speakers are all prominent figures in the field of oncological research. In addition to their lectures, during their stay in Bellinzona the speakers will work closely and in a tailored way with our PhD students, in order to help them structure their academic careers. We are therefore extremely grateful to Helsinn, which thanks to its financial support allows us to realize this extremely important program for the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences at USI".

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately-owned Swiss Pharma Company which, since 1976, has been improving the lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group has an extensive portfolio of marketed innovative cancer and rare disease therapies, a robust drug development pipeline and ambitions to further accelerate its growth through in-licensing and acquisition to address unmet medical needs. Helsinn operates a unique integrated licensing business model, achieving success with over 80 long-standing partners in 190 countries, who share our values. The Group's pharmaceutical business, (Helsinn Healthcare) is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. (Helsinn Therapeutics US) and China (Helsinn Pharmaceuticals China) which market the Group's products directly in these countries. The Group has additional operating subsidiaries in Switzerland (Helsinn Advanced Synthesis, an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer) and Ireland (Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals, a drug product manufacturer). Helsinn Investment Fund was created to enhance the future of healthcare by providing funding and strategic support to innovative companies.

Helsinn Group plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.

To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com

About the Institute of Oncology Research (IOR)

The Institute of Oncology Research (IOR), directed by Carlo Catapano MD, PhD, was established in 2003 as the Laboratory of Experimental Oncology of the Oncology Institute of Southern Switzerland (IOSI).

In September 2011, the Institute became independent and is now managed administratively through the Foundation for the Institute of Oncology Research. As of January 2017, IOR is affiliated to the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences of the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI).

Research activities are divided into two main programs: the first dedicated to solid tumors, in particular prostate cancer, while the second program deals with hematological diseases.

About 80 researchers working in both programs integrate biological, genomics and molecular approaches with preclinical and translational studies to understand the disease and identify new treatment strategies.

IOR has a very active training program for undergraduate, graduate students, post-docs and medical fellows in collaboration with Swiss and foreign universities and, from 2017, with USI.

For more information: http://ior.iosi.ch

