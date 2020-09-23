Xi: China committed to peaceful, open, cooperative, common development

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

President Xi Jinping addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video on Tuesday. Let's see some highlights from his speech.

The history of development of human society is a history of our struggles against all challenges and difficulties, and our victories over them.

No country can gain from others' difficulties or maintain stability by taking advantage of others' troubles. To pursue a beggar-thy-neighbor policy or watch from a safe distance when others are in danger will eventually land one in the same trouble faced by others.

The world will never return to isolation, and no one can sever ties between countries.

Economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend. Burying one's head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote's lance goes against the trend of history.

Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature by extracting resources without investing in conservation, pursuing development at the expense of protection and exploiting resources without restoration.

All countries should pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, seize the historic opportunities presented by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, achieve a green recovery of the world economy in the post-COVID era and thus create a powerful force driving sustainable development.

Countries may engage in competition, but such competition should be positive and healthy in nature. When in competition, countries should not breach moral standards and should comply with international norms.

In particular, major countries should act like major countries. They should provide more global public goods, take up their due responsibilities and live up to people's expectations.

We will never seek hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence. We have no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot war with any country.

The baton of history has been passed to our generation, and we must make the right choice, a choice worthy of the people's trust and of our times.

