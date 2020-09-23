



HONG KONG, Sept 23, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the CENTRESTAGE fashion extravaganza entered its fifth year in 2020, with six virtual runway shows presented online from 17 to 19 September. Combining traditional fashion shows with computer-generated imagery, these unique showcases drew the attention of fashion lovers and media from around the world, allowing Hong Kong and Asian designers to gain exposure and expand their networks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The six virtual runway shows included "Fashion Hong Kong", "Next in Cheongsam", "FASHIONALLY #15", "Taipei in Style", "Hong Kong en Vogue" and the final of the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2020, all of which can now be viewed on the CENTRESTAGE website. The site also features fashion images highlighting the new collections of local designers.Fashion Hong KongThe opening show ran with a "Space Odyssey" theme, featuring eight homegrown design units all of which have taken part in New York or London Fashion Week events.https://centrestage2020.hktdc.com/en/phygital-runway/fashion-hong-kong/FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #15The "Impossible Stage" themed fashion show showcased brand new collections from nine previous YDC contestants.https://centrestage2020.hktdc.com/en/phygital-runway/fashionally-collection-15Designers' Collection Show: Next in Cheongsamhttps://centrestage2020.hktdc.com/en/phygital-runway/next-in-cheongsam/Designers' Collection Show: Taipei in Stylehttps://centrestage2020.hktdc.com/en/phygital-runway/taipei-in-style/Designers' Collection Show: Hong Kong en Voguehttps://centrestage2020.hktdc.com/en/phygital-runway/hong-kong-en-vogue/More photos are available at http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en/pressrelease/detail/20206/Websites- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk- Fashion Hong Kong: www.fashionhongkong.com- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designer's Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com- CENTRESTAGE in Town: https://centrestage.com.hk/en/event/centrestageintown/index.php*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.About Create Hong KongCreate Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the CENTRESTAGE since 2019 to promote Hong Kong's fashion design. Website: www.creathek.gov.hk.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.