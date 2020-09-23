Award-winning comprehensive tool which enables holistic management and shows the true value of search, launches today

Incubeta, the global independent digital marketing services group, today announces the launch of Seamless Search, the first search management platform of its kind which enables marketers to manage paid and organic search holistically.

Paid search advertising expenditure currently accounts for 41% of total digital media spend globally. Yet, the relationship between organic and paid search is complex, with no clear answer whether to pay for keywords if a company already has a high organic ranking. For the first time, Seamless Search takes the risk out of decisions on paid vs organic keywords.

Using machine learning, Seamless Search assesses hundreds of thousands of internal and external factors that impact the correlation between paid and organic search and determines the true value of each channel. The insight provided by the platform is made actionable with a clear report which outlines the actual contribution of paid and organic to business performance metrics, such as sales. The platform also has its own bid automation engine, enabling advertisers to make paid search bid adjustments based on current true search performance.

Results from beta testing show clients see an average of 25% true search revenue uplift and an average increase in efficiency of 20% with Seamless Search. The platform also recently won at The Drum Search Awards 2020 in the SEO PPC Most Effective Use of Technology in a Search Campaign category.

Damien Bennett, Director of Strategy at Incubeta comments: "There are many great search tools that look at paid and organic search in isolation, however there are very few that are able to help advertisers manage across both search channels. Seamless Search will help advertisers get the most from their overall search marketing by giving them confidence in how the two channels impact on one another."

Fred Maude, Head of Product Development at Incubeta comments: "Limitations in advertiser's ability to be able to understand the relationship between paid and organic search means that most search marketers are forced to adopt an approach where the channels are managed separately. Consequently, optimisation decisions don't consider the true value of each channel, and investment decisions are therefore sub-optimal.

"We believed that there was an opportunity to use machine learning to help search marketers fully understand how their organic coverage affects paid performance and vice versa. Seamless Search allows advertisers to manage their search activity holistically, enabling them to optimise their paid search activity based on the channel's true value."

For more information, visit: seamlesspro.io

About Incubeta:

Incubeta is the union of three market leading specialists in Technology, Media, and Creative DQ&A, NMPi, and Joystick respectively. By seamlessly integrating these three specialisms and rethinking the rules of marketing, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser, both brands and agencies.

As the largest and longest established GMP sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, dynamic creative, data integration, real 1:1 marketing, and industry-specific segmentation modeling. Incubeta is primed to help advertisers deliver complex use cases across Google's Maturity Framework and Menu of Services.

Find out more at: incubeta.com

