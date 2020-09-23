On June 24, 2020, Hudya AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that its biggest creditor had realized collateral in the form of shares in twelve of the Company's subsidiaries, and also that the Company's subsidiary Hudya Group AS would apply for bankruptcy. On August 28, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had decided to acquire Project Duo AS. On September 11, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire Project Duo AS through a directed issue of shares. According to item 2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide that an issuer that has undergone substantial changes should undergo an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such an examination, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. According to item 2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer can be given observation status if it has been subject to a reverse takeover or otherwise an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the shares of Hudya AB(HUDYA, ISIN code SE0013486255, order book ID 190154) shall be given observation status. The trading in the Company's shares is halted and will remain so during the Exchange's examination. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB