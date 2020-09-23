Company doubles engineering force, opens European tech center

Searchspring, a provider of intelligent site search and merchandising solutions for online retailers, today announced it has opened an office in Poland to help accelerate the company's product development and decrease go-to-market time for new features. Searchspring selected Poland as the location for its EMEA office as the IT community is known for its technical expertise, accounting for nearly 25% of the entire developer population in the Central and Eastern European region.

As Searchspring continues to grow as a global search and merchandising company, the company opened the Poland office to build a dedicated, expert team in the EMEA region focused on advanced product development. Utilizing the recruitment resources of Scaleworks, Searchspring's Venture Equity investors, the office currently has five employees with plans to further expand its employee count in 2021.

"We're excited to grow our team with the best and brightest Poland has to offer," said Lukasz Ostrowski, Team Lead, Searchspring. "Our focus on providing relevancy in real-time to ecommerce teams worldwide will continue our company's mission of giving merchandisers superpowers."

The Poland team is dedicated to Searchspring's data acquisition system. Their work will enable even faster streaming updates, inventory level updates, search results, and a more seamless integration and onboarding experience for Searchspring customers.

"In order to build a world class ecommerce platform that gives merchandisers fast and relevant search with advanced recommendations, you need a team capable of solving world class problems," said Will Warren, CTO, Searchspring. "With our expansion into Poland, we're tapping into a fantastic group of engineers to diversify our ability to solve these problems."

With engineering teams in San Antonio, Denver, Toronto, Portland, and now Kraków, Poland, Searchspring has more than doubled its engineering team.

This news comes hot on the heels of Searchspring's recent expansion into the Asia Pacific region, with the deployment of APAC infrastructure in Sydney, Australia. This new infrastructure allows Searchspring to further support customers in the APAC region with the performance they expect. As well, Searchspring recently announced the acquisition of 4-Tell, a leader in ecommerce recommendations and personalization. The acquisition gives Searchspring the necessary technology and team to further extend their capabilities and allow for highly personalized search and merchandising.

Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds' most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005037/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jenna Jordan

Ketner Group Communications (for Searchspring)

jenna@ketnergroup.com

512-794-8876