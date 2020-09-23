Mymetics Corporation: Mymetics Starts Preclinical Studies with Baylor College of Medicine for Virosome-based Covid-19 Vaccine

Mymetics has started a Covid-19 vaccine development project based on Mymetics' virosome vaccine carrier platform, which will evaluate different rationally designed SARS-CoV-2 antigens for an effective and safe virosome-based Covid-19 vaccine.

In May 2020 Mymetics and Baylor College of Medicine in Texas signed a Research Agreement to preclinically produce and test virosomes incorporating SARS-CoV-2 recombinant proteins.

As part of the Research Agreement, Mymetics has successfully produced several virosome vaccine formulations that will now be tested in a preclinical model at Baylor College of Medicine.

EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX), a pioneer and leader in the research and development of virosome-based vaccines against life threatening and life disabling diseases, announced today as part of the Research Agreement signed in May 2020 with Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Center for Vaccine Development, that Mymetics has piloted and successfully produced different virosome formulations which incorporate the SARS-CoV-2 recombinant protein. The Company has now shipped these formulations to Baylor College of Medicine where they will be tested and compared in a pre-defined preclinical model in accordance with the Research Agreement signed between the parties in May 2020. Results are expected in three months.

Since the end of April, Mymetics has started a project for the rapid development of a Covid-19 virosome-based vaccine and is partnering with leading academic institutions to explore and select the best SARS-CoV antigens, which could not only be efficacious in protecting against Covid-19 but are also safe, easy to administer and dose sparing. Additional preclinical studies at other sites will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation preventative vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It currently has several vaccines in its pipeline, among which are the HIV-1/AIDS, intra-nasal Influenza and malaria, and collaborative projects in the field of allergy immunotherapy and in oncology.

Mymetics' core technology and expertise are in the use of virosomes, lipid-based carriers containing functional fusion viral proteins and natural membrane proteins, in combination with rationally designed antigens. The company's vaccines are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on both the mucosal and serum immune response. For further information, please visit www.mymetics.com.

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine in Houston is recognized as health sciences university and is known for excellence in education, research and patient care. It is the only private medical school in the greater southwest and is ranked 22nd among medical schools for research and 4th for primary care by U.S. News & World Report. Baylor is listed 21st among all U.S. medical schools for National Institutes of Health funding and No. 1 in Texas. The Baylor pediatrics program ranked 6th among all pediatric programs, reflecting the strong affiliation with Texas Children's Hospital where our faculty care for pediatric patients and our students and residents train. Nationally our physician assistant program was ranked 3rd in the health disciplines category and our nurse anesthesia program ranked 2nd. Located in the Texas Medical Center, Baylor has affiliations with seven teaching hospitals and jointly owns and operates Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, part of CHI St. Luke's Health. Currently, Baylor has more than 3,000 trainees in medical, graduate, nurse anesthesia, physician assistant, orthotics and genetic counseling as well as residents and postdoctoral fellows. Follow Baylor College of Medicine on Facebook and Twitter.

