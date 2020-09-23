Notice of Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), will announce a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2020 on 20 October 2020.

About Gamesys Group plc



Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com)and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc

Jason Holden

Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 478 8150

jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607409/Gamesys-Group-PLC-announces-Notice-of-Results