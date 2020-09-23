Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
GOLDPREIS-KORREKTUR zur richtigen Zeit! Diese Firma profitiert enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
23.09.20
12:09 Uhr
11,660 Euro
+0,280
+2,46 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMESYS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,62012,36012:23
ACCESSWIRE
23.09.2020 | 12:08
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamesys Group PLC announces Notice of Results

Notice of Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), will announce a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2020 on 20 October 2020.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com)and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 478 8150
jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607409/Gamesys-Group-PLC-announces-Notice-of-Results

GAMESYS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.