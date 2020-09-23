Biosupplies Applies BIOPROTECT RTU in Duvall County School District to add a Three-Month Antimicrobial Protection Creating a Safer Back to School Experience

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Fishweir Elementary School showcased leading-edge safety health technologies for schools, including the use of Biosupplies' BIOPROTECT RTU throughout the Duvall County School System. Recent studies conducted by independent labs show the BIOPROTECT RTU product provides continuous residual viricidal activity for more than six weeks. Biosupplies has used the BIOPROTECT RTU product to improve the back to school safety for the health and well-being of students, parents, and teachers.



Ron Elfenbien, MD and Biosupplies Medical Advisor states, "We are thrilled that Fishweir has added this additional safety measure at schools, following the recently published studies. Fighting any kind of virus takes a comprehensive approach, and antimicrobial products add another layer of protection in addition to wearing masks, physical distancing, hand washing, and disinfecting. Clinical studies have shown cleanliness of surfaces and hands plays a key role in cross-contamination prevention of viruses, so as we head into the flu season it is even more critical that we take a multi-faceted and comprehensive approach to keeping our schools clean and safe."

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), the 20th largest school district in the nation, had a comprehensive plan of action to ensure kids were safe coming back to school. They created a video showcasing the extensive precautions taken to keep kids healthy and clean, including the use of BIOPROTECT RTU on buses, in cafeterias, classrooms, playground equipment, desks, desk shields, and more.

BIOPROTECT RTU is a patented, water-based, antimicrobial technology that provides persistent and continuous protection of a surface for up to 90 days, and can be applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces to inhibit the growth of odor-causing, and stain-causing bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi, and algae. When applied to a surface or incorporated into a material, BIOPROTECT RTU forms a covalent bond with the substrate and creates a microbiostatic antimicrobial coating. The coating forms a layer of spikes (self-assembling monolayer), each of which carries a positive charge that attracts the negatively charged bacteria. Once attracted, the molecular spikes pierce the cell and rupture its cell membrane, causing the odor and stain-causing bacteria, mold, mildew, fungi, and algae, to die.

John White, CEO of Biosupplies comments, "I'm hopeful that our product and team can improve the lives of children around the world, and we've assembled a team of highly trained Navy SEALs to deploy it using the 3-step approach of Clean. Disinfect. Protect. I've seen first-hand the negative impact of keeping kids out of school and in remote learning situations, so we must get them back to school and in safe and secure learning environments. We are glad the school board made the decision to use the product, and are already seeing additional school districts follow suit."

Biosupplies also carries BIOPROTECT Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, a new, alcohol-free product killing 99.99% of germs and bacteria on hands, with up to 6 hours of extended hand protection. It is water-based, alcohol-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free, with aloe vera infused for hydration, and the product is now available at biosupplies.com

