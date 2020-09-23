

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?



In the Green



1. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is up over 44% at $1.22 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following news of securing a license for an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines from UK-based Ximbio, the world's largest non-profit dedicated to life science reagents of all kinds. The company now has a total of 96 unique Patient-Derived Cells (PDCs) from ovarian cancer patients.



2. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is up over 27% at $13 in pre-market hours today as the company has decided not to proceed with its proposed public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock previously announced on September 21, 2020.



3. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 6% at $1.89 in pre-market hours on no news. Ramzi Benamar, Chief Financial Officer, and Kevin Trapp, Chief Commercial Officer, will be leaving the company as of October 2, 2020. Last month, DBV Tech's investigational Viaskin Peanut, a noninvasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years, was refused FDA approval.



4. BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), a medical device company that develops and sells lasers to dentistry and medicine, is up more than 5% at $0.30 in pre-market trading Wednesday on no news. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, net revenue was $2.9 million, a decrease of 66% from the comparable year-ago quarter.



5. Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) is up over 3% at $2.53 in pre-market hours today, following receipt of FDA clearance to initiate a phase I/IIa clinical study of GEN-011 in patients across several tumor types who have failed standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitor therapy.



6. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 2% at $0.94 in pre-market trading today. The company is slated to make a presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference today at 8.30 a.m. ET.



In the Red



1. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is down over 25% at $11.73 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.



2. Genmab A/S (GMAB) is down more than 12% at $33.45 in pre-market hours on news of the company commencing a binding arbitration of two matters arising under its license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. that relates to DARZALEX. This drug is indicated for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications in territories including the U.S., Europe, and Japan.



3. NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is down over 10% at $1.09 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock surged over 100% yesterday, on news of the FDA exercising its Enforcement Discretion to allow the distribution of the company's UroShield device in the United States for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. UroShield is an ultrasound-based product that is designed to reduce the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infection and to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.



4. Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is down nearly 4% at $2.23 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of over 57%. Yesterday, the company announced that its phase II trial of lead drug candidate, Pepinemab, in patients with early manifest and prodromal Huntington's disease failed to meet pre-specified co-primary endpoints, sending the stock plunging more than 57%.



