Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 22-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.26p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.25p

INCLUDING current year revenue 244.09p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16