Datamatics announces expansion of distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for META region for its Intelligent Automation (IA) products

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global Technology, BPM and Intelligent Automation, and Digital Solutions company today announced that it expanded its strategic alliance with Ingram Micro in the META region. The distribution agreement is for its intelligent automation products including, Datamatics TruBot, TruCap+, TruBI, and TruAI. Ingram Micro has been associated with Datamatics and is a distributor for the Indian region as well. Ingram Micro delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world.

Datamatics is aggressively investing in expanding its ally network and has more than 170+ business associates globally. The evolving channel ecosystem increases the sales momentum and ensures smooth implementation and support for its products. Teaming with Ingram Micro will provide Datamatics access to Ingram Micro's vast network of technology allies across the META region and Tier 2 & 3 locations.

Ingram Micro will be a distributor for TruBot, TruBI, TruAI, and TruCap+ licenses in the META region, gaining complete access to various product modules and platforms, access to training & technical programs.

Datamatics IA product includes -

TruAI - Datamatics TruAI is a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Sciences platform that helps enterprises leverage use cases related to pattern detection, text & data mining, and computer vision.

TruCap+- Datamatics TruCap+ is an intelligent data capture solution powered by AI & fuzzy logic that captures data from various unstructured documents with 99% accuracy.

TruBot - Datamatics TruBot is an enterprise-grade multi-skilled bot that allows business users without any programming knowledge to design bots at the click of a button.

TruBI - Datamatics TruBI is the vendor's BI and data visualization tool designed to extract insights from different data sources.

Mr. Murali Sathya, VP & Global Head of Channels, Datamatics, said, "We are delighted to expand and strengthen our business with Ingram Micro in the META region covering 30+ countries. As we continue to invest in our IA products, our alliance will play a key role in reaching out to newer geographies and prospects. We look forward to working closely with the Ingram Micro team in assisting our associates & customers in their digital transformation journey."

Speaking about the agreement, Dr. Ali Baghdadi, SVP & Chief Executive, Ingram Micro META Region, said "Ingram Micro is always looking to bring cutting-edge technologies to the market, and we are inspired to ally with Datamatics. With our immense network of industry associates and established connections with the enterprise, we look forward to enabling our data-driven industry allies with Advanced Smart Solutions."

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.meta.ingrammicro.com

About Datamatics Global Services

Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS) provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. Datamatics portfolio spans across ITS, BPM, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by AI. It has established products in RPA, IDP, BI and AFC. Datamatics has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.

Visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

