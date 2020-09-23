U.S. scientists have developed a thermophovoltaic cell that could be paired with inexpensive thermal storage to provide power on demand. The indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) TPV cell absorbs most of the in-band radiation to generate electricity, while serving as a nearly perfect mirror.Researchers from the University of Michigan have demonstrated a thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that could be paired with inexpensive thermal storage to provide power on demand. "The thermal storage can be charged using renewable electricity or high-temperature solar heat," researcher Andrej Lenert told pv magazine. ...

