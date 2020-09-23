Nighthawk Gold Corp: Nighthawk Announces Appointment of Eric Tremblay to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX:NHK)(OTCQX:MIMZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eric Tremblay to the board of directors of Nighthawk. As well, Mr. Tremblay has agreed to act as a technical consultant to the Company on an as needed basis.

Mr. Tremblay, a seasoned mining professional with over 30 years of mine building and mine operations experience, and is currently the Chief Operating Officer with Dalradian Resources Inc. He previously held the role of General Manager at Canadian Malartic, Canada's largest open pit gold mine. He was responsible for building the operations team, establishing operating procedures and standards, expanding stakeholder engagement and subsequently managing an internal team of 700 employees. Mr. Tremblay was also the General Manager at IAMGOLD's Westwood Project, where he participated in closure of the Doyon Mine and construction of the Westwood Project, completing the permitting, scoping study, feasibility study, surface construction and underground development at Westwood. Previous positions include, Underground Superintendent at Cambior's Mouska Mine, Underground Captain/Project and Engineer/Senior Supervisor over a seven-year period at Cambior and Barrick's Doyon Mine, where he was involved in mine-planning, construction, development and production. During his studies and afterwards he worked on various underground mines and projects, including Musselwhite. Mr. Tremblay graduated from Laval University with a B.Sc. in mining engineering and mineral processing.

Morris Prychidny, Chairman of the Board commented, "Eric brings exceptional mine building and mine optimization experience to the board, with a background in mining engineering and mineral processing. His track record for optimizing operations and stakeholder outreach are valuable assets as we embark on preliminary engineering studies at the flagship Colomac Gold Project. On behalf of the board of directors, it is my pleasure to welcome Eric, who joins our diversified team which includes, capital markets, geology, mining engineering and M&A expertise."

About Us

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk has advanced its flagship asset Colomac, outlining a robust project with current Indicated Resources of 25.89 Mt with an average grade of 2.01 gpt Au for 1.67 Moz of gold and Inferred Resources of 5.71 Mt with an average grade of 2.03 gpt Au for 0.37 Moz of gold, with the majority of ounces contained within an underground resource. Near-term resource expansion opportunities exist proximal to the current resources, and additional upside exists throughout the +7km strike length of the host quartz diorite with a substantial opportunity at depth where the true width is known to expand significantly across a 3.5km-long section. Within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified several high-priority targets within large regional deformation zones that are pregnant with gold mineralization and are known to host significant deposits which warrant additional exploration and follow-up.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to complete its goals and objectives.

Qualified Person

Technical information related to the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate on the 100% owned Indin Lake Gold Property (the "2020 MRE") was reviewed and approved by Marina Iund, M.Sc., P.Geo., Project Geologist and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., Co-President Founder of InnovExplo who are independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101, with the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of this data. Please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Indin lake Gold Property, Northwest Territories, Canada," dated September 11, 2020, as filed under the company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Dr. Michael J. Byron, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & Chief Executive Officer of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP.

Tel: 1-647-794-4313; Email: info@nighthawkgold.com

Website: www.nighthawkgold.com

Dr. Michael Byron

President & CEO

Tel: 1-647-794-4359

Michael Leskovec

CFO

Tel: 1-647-794-4360

Suzette N Ramcharan

VP, Corporate Development

Tel: 1-647-794-4362

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the 2020 MRE. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nighthawk Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607303/Nighthawk-Announces-Appointment-of-Eric-Tremblay-to-the-Board-of-Directors