Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2020) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, and its co-development partner, Orpheus Medica Inc. ("Orpheus") are pleased to announce they will be appearing on National TV on Saturday September 26 and Sunday September 27, 2020. The interview will focus on Therma's products and CoviSafeTM, a rapid test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in saliva.

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV-Business Television

THERMA BRIGHT on BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Sept 26 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept 27 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Sept 26 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Sept 27 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 4 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Oct 6 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality medical devices that address their medical and healthcare needs. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (FSE: JNX). For more information visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com

About Orpheus Medica Inc.

Orpheus Medica is a fully integrated research-driven Canadian biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutics for unmet medical needs. Orpheus, with its fully integrated R&D infrastructure, provides strategic partners and collaborators access to its proven and proprietary discovery and development of novel biopharmaceutical products. Our team has over 15 years of proven and validated computational capabilities for analysis and optimization of single-domain antibodies and other polypeptides.

