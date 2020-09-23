DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Sep-2020 / 11:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 22 September 2020 the Company was informed that the following transactions were conducted by the named persons closely associated with ("PCAs") the persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") listed below and the following options were granted to the PDMRs listed below, in each case in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares"). The named PCAs of the named PDMRs in the following table purchased Shares to be invested by the PDMRs ("Investment Shares"), in accordance with the rules of the Company's Co-Investment Plan ("CIP"), pursuant to the 2020 cycle of the CIP. Under the rules of the CIP the Investment Shares must be held until the 2020 cycle of the CIP vests. Name Status Purchase date Number of Shares purchased Rosamund Roberts PCA with Nick 21.09.2020 16,559 Roberts, Chief Executive Officer / PDMR Fiona Williams PCA with Alan 21.09.2020 13,547 Williams, Chief Financial Officer / PDMR Sarah Miller PCA with Robin 21.09.2020 6,226 Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR The following matching awards of nil-cost options over Shares ("Options") in the 2020 cycle of the CIP were granted to the PDMRs referred to in the following table pursuant to the rules of the CIP. Name Status Grant Number date of Options granted Nick Roberts Chief Executive 22.09.2020 60,214 Officer / PDMR Alan Williams Chief Financial 22.09.2020 49,261 Officer / PDMR Robin Miller General Counsel & 22.09.2020 22,640 Company Secretary / PDMR The Notification of Dealing Form for the above-mentioned transactions and awards of Options can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Lindi Pratt Assistant Company Secretary T: +44 (0)1604 503774 E: lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1. Rosamund Roberts 2. Fiona Williams 3. Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1. PCA with Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 2. PCA with Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 3. PCA with Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. GBP10.419 1. 16,559 2. GBP10.419 2. 13,547 3. GBP10.419 3. 6,226 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total 1. 1. 16,559 1. GBP10.419 GBP172,528. 22 2. 13,547 2. GBP10.419 2. GBP141,146. 3. 6,226 19 3. GBP10.419 3. GBP 64,868.69 e) Date of the transaction 21 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1. Nick Roberts 2. Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1. Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 2. Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 3. General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, grant of a matching award of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each pursuant to the 2020 cycle of the Company's Co-Investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) In each case, 1. 60,214 option price: NIL 2. 49,261 3. 22,640 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 22 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction n/a ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. 