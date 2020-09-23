American Video Teleconferencing Corp. Announces Hiring M&K CPA's, PLLC to Audit the Company Financials

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / American Video Teleconferencing Corp. (OTC PINK:AVOT) is pleased to announce the engagement of M&K CPA's, PLLC of Houston, Texas, to audit the past two years of the Company's financials.

"The intent of AVOT is to become a fully reporting corporation", said Willy A. Saint-Hilaire, President /CEO of American Video Teleconferencing Corp. "The audit encompasses 2018, 2019 (financials) and also two quarterly statements of this current year 2020", he added.

The financial statements to be audited are both, the recently acquired business in the real estate sector WYSH Investments, LLC, and AVOT statements.

The company is also presently in the process of canceling stock certificates issued without consideration.

About American Video Teleconferencing Corp.

American Video Teleconferencing Corp., doing business as Real Estate Eagle Firm, has changed its corporate strategy from that of an international e-commerce web portal to a diverse real estate marketplace endeavor.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Willy A. Saint-Hilaire, President/CEO

contact@realestateeaglefirm.com

