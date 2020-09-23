Cambashi Forecasts Market for BIM Software Will Reach $10bn in 2020, Growing at CAGR 13% Between 2020-2024

More than $6bn will be added in revenue over the next 4 years

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2020 / Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, today announced the release of the 2020 BIM (Building Information Modeling) software market observatory - adjusted for the impact of COVID-19.

The market for software in the construction sector is witnessing rapid growth, forecast by Cambashi to grow at 13% CAGR over the next 4 years, driven by technological, economic and institutional change. Key to this is the emerging adoption of BIM as a framework to support efficiency, working practice improvements and new business opportunities across the Design, Construct, Operate lifecycle.

While COVID-19 is having a negative impact on new office space development, it is providing new opportunities especially around modeling air flow, people movement, and space organization in any kind of building. This could be a factory, a museum, an office, transport, etc. - anywhere that people spend significant amounts of time in close proximity. The need to provide a safe working environment to get businesses back to some kind of normal situation could also result in new linkages between BIM and CAE (computer aided engineering) vendors as well as IIoT/Connected Application technology providers.

Cambashi's BIM Observatory is the result of a 30-year, proven track record in the provision of market numbers to the AEC/BIM (architecture, engineering construction and building information modeling) industries.

The Cambashi BIM Design Observatory provides accurate, detailed, consistent market numbers to support coordinated strategy and planning activities.

