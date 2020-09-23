EPiC offers US$200,000 in cash prizes and exclusive cross-border business and investment opportunities to entrepreneurs

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) announced that the Elevator Pitch Competition 2020 (EPiC 2020) is now inviting applications from around the world. Given current global circumstances, HKSTP will stage the event on a virtual platform for the first time. Local and international startups and innovators can go beyond the geographic boundaries and unlock tremendous opportunities at EPiC 2020, which will take place from 6 to 13 November.

Marking its fifth anniversary, EPiC 2020 comprises a series of one-week events for the 150 contestants shortlisted from a competitive pool of global-wide applications. The startups will simulate the signature 60-second elevator ride to pitch their innovative business ideas virtually via a 1-minute video to a judging panel of major investors and industry leaders, who will select the top 10 finalists. The finalists will be announced during the final pitching competition on 6 November where they will battle to be named EPiC champion of 2020 in a 5-minute presentation plus a Q&A session.

Following the Pitching Competition, the contestants also have the chance to explore cross-border business and investment opportunities to help propel their technology innovation across all key stages of the entrepreneurial journey. The Global Matching Day programme, which will happen from 9 to 12 November, connects the best startups with thousands of leading investors and corporate leaders to explore business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and Asia Pacific. The "Investment x Corporate Innovation Conference" on 13 November concludes the EPiC week by bringing together I&T heavyweights and global pioneers to discuss the regional investment opportunities and share the ways to drive corporate innovation and growth.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "EPiC 2020, as our annual flagship event, is a unique platform to connect international innovation and technology (I&T) talent, startups and investors to accelerate global partnerships and collaborations. We are hosting our first-ever virtual EPiC this year to drive greater value and synergies among entrepreneurs and corporates across the globe in view of market challenges."

"At HKSTP, our belief in entrepreneurial spirit and our commitment to sustaining the growth of the I&T ecosystem remain as strong as ever. We strive to provide a beacon of growth opportunity for startups around the world and support them across the critical early stages of their innovation journey."

Last year, the competition attracted a record number of 650 entries from 48 countries and cities across the globe. Over 70% of the finalists were from 33 different overseas markets, including Australia, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and the United States, among others. The event brought more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, angel investors, industry players, incubators, accelerators and tech disruptors together, to sustain the I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Who can apply:

Tech startups that are less than five years old and have received less than US$10 million in funding by 31 March 2020 OR individuals who have not yet established any companies

individuals who have not yet established any companies Ideas should focus on one of the four technology areas: Artificial Intelligence Robotics, FinTech, Health Technology and Smart City.

Applications will close on 19 October 2020, at 23:59 hrs, Hong Kong time.

Please visit https://epic.hkstp.org/ for more detailed information on EPiC 2020.

List of awards and prizes

Award Cash Prize

(for each winner) Champion US$100,000 4 Tech Winners

(Artificial Intelligence Robotics, FinTech, Health Technology and Smart City) US$10,000 Top 10 Finalists US$6,000

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Comprising Science Park, InnoCentre and Industrial Estates, Hong Kong Science Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body dedicated to building a vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem to connect stakeholders, nurture technology talents, facilitate collaboration, and catalyse innovations to deliver social and economic benefits to Hong Kong and the region.

Established in May 2001, HKSTP has been driving the development of Hong Kong into a regional hub for innovation and growth in several focused clusters including Electronics, Information Communications Technology, Green Technology, Biomedical Technology, Materials and Precision Engineering. We enable science and technology companies to nurture ideas, innovate and grow, supported by our R&D facilities, infrastructure, and market-led laboratories and technical centres with professional support services. We also offer value added services and comprehensive incubation programmes for technology start-ups to accelerate their growth.

Technology businesses benefit from our specialised services and infrastructure at Science Park for applied research and product development; enterprises can find creative design support at InnoCentre; while skill-intensive businesses are served by our three industrial estates at Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

