Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Proposed Debt Offering

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced that it is commencing a public debt offering, subject to market and other conditions, of notes due 2051 (the "notes").



The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance Inc., an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The notes will be offered under Brookfield Finance Inc.'s existing base shelf prospectus filed in the United States and Canada. In the United States, the notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31, 2020, as amended on February 11, 2020. Brookfield Finance Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov) or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com) . Before you invest, you should read these documents and other public filings by Brookfield for more complete information about Brookfield and this offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the preliminary prospectus supplement.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$550 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbols BAM and BAM.A, respectively.

